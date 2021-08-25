

Ann L. Tingue, age 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Oil City.

Born in Sheffield, PA, on July 21, 1922, she was a daughter to the late Albert and Bertha Girts.

Mrs. Tingue was a long-term member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.

In addition to being a homemaker, Ann also worked as a cafeteria supervisor for the school system.

She loved spending time with her family and having coffee time with special friends on a regular basis. She travelled with the Gallivanters through the YWCA, bowled in many national tournaments, loved playing BINGO, and enjoyed knitting.

On January 4, 1938, she married George “Ben” Benson Tingue, who preceded her in death on July 13, 1987. They shared 49 years of marriage together.

Surviving is a son Larry Tingue and wife Beverly from Morton, IL.

In addition are grandchildren, Robert Ewing and wife Melanie and Jeff Ewing and wife Kari both of Warren, Mike Andres and wife Tracey and Tex Andres and wife Michelle both of Oil City, Andrew Tingue and wife Shannon of Stafford, VA, Robin Redding and husband Chester of Winton Salem, NC, Mark Andres of CA, and Amy Andres of OH.

Sixteen great grandchildren and several great greatgrandchildren also survive.

Preceding Ann in death are her husband, Ben, her parents, her stepfather Otto Montour, daughters Judy Ewing and Dixie Andres, sons-in-law Thomas Ewing and John Andres, a great grandchild William “Billy” Ewing, and two sisters, Lois Dittmar and Elizabeth “Sis” Lopole.

Friends and family will be received at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26 from 10 am to 11 am. Funeral services will follow at 11 am in the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Ewing, her grandson, officiating.

A private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s name to the American Heart Association or to the Cancer Association.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

