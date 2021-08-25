Butler City Police Officer Shoots, Kills Suspect After Being Stabbed During Struggle

BUTLER, Pa. – One man is dead and a Butler City Police officer is injured following a stabbing and shooting on Tuesday morning in downtown Butler.

Police say around 6:54 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, Butler County 9-1-1 received a call of a male acting erratically and jumping in and out of oncoming traffic in the area of the 300 block of West Jefferson Street, Butler City.

A Butler City Police officer then arrived at the scene around 6:57 a.m.

According to Butler-based State Police, the officer immediately encountered the erratic male and a struggle ensued, during which the officer was stabbed multiple times.

After being wounded, the Butler City Officer discharged his department-issued firearm, striking and fatally wounding the male.

Police say the officer suffered injuries during the incident and was taken by a Stat Medevac helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

The officer, a 27-year-old US Marine veteran and a three-year veteran of the Butler City Police Department, is listed in critical but stable condition.

The deceased male was identified as 35-year-old Butler City resident, John Ebberts.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D Major Case team is investigating along with the District Attorney’s Office and Butler County Coroner’s Office. PSP Butler was assisted at the scene by the Butler Sheriff’s Office, Butler City Bureau of Fire, and Butler Ambulance Services.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There are no public safety concerns at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

