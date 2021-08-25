Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Back to School: Savory Cracker Snack Mix

Your kids will love this deliciously addicting snack!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups potato sticks

1-1/2 cups cheddar-flavored snack crackers



1-1/2 cups sourdough pretzel nuggets3 tablespoons butter1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese3 tablespoons olive oil1-1/2 teaspoons sesame seeds1-1/2 teaspoons dried minced garlic1-1/2 teaspoons dried minced onion1-1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°.

-In a large bowl, combine potato sticks, crackers, and pretzels. In a small saucepan, melt butter; stir in remaining ingredients. Drizzle over pretzel mixture; toss to coat.

-Spread in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake until crisp and lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes, stirring every 4 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

