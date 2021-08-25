 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Back to School: Savory Cracker Snack Mix

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Your kids will love this deliciously addicting snack!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups potato sticks
1-1/2 cups cheddar-flavored snack crackers

1-1/2 cups sourdough pretzel nuggets
3 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 tablespoons olive oil
1-1/2 teaspoons sesame seeds
1-1/2 teaspoons dried minced garlic
1-1/2 teaspoons dried minced onion
1-1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°.

-In a large bowl, combine potato sticks, crackers, and pretzels. In a small saucepan, melt butter; stir in remaining ingredients. Drizzle over pretzel mixture; toss to coat.

-Spread in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake until crisp and lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes, stirring every 4 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


