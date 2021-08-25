Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Back to School: Savory Cracker Snack Mix
Your kids will love this deliciously addicting snack!
Ingredients
1-1/2 cups potato sticks
1-1/2 cups cheddar-flavored snack crackers
3 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 tablespoons olive oil
1-1/2 teaspoons sesame seeds
1-1/2 teaspoons dried minced garlic
1-1/2 teaspoons dried minced onion
1-1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
-Preheat oven to 350°.
-In a large bowl, combine potato sticks, crackers, and pretzels. In a small saucepan, melt butter; stir in remaining ingredients. Drizzle over pretzel mixture; toss to coat.
-Spread in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake until crisp and lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes, stirring every 4 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container.
