Featured Local Job: Special Education Teacher

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 @ 02:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Union School District is accepting applications for a full-time Special Education Teacher.

Position available beginning the 2021-2022 school year.

Secondary Special Education Certification is required, multiple areas preferred.

Send letter of interest; resume; PA standard application; valid PA teaching certificate; current Acts 34, 151, 168, and 114 clearances; transcripts; Praxis test scores; and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. John Kimmel
Supt., Union School District
354 Baker St., Ste. 2
Rimersburg, PA 16248

Review of applications will begin upon receipt, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled. www.unionsd.net Union School District is an EOE.


