John A. Porta

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta


John A. Porta, age 77, of Tionesta, PA, died on Monday, August 23, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home in Tionesta.

He was born February 13, 1944 in Oil City, PA, son of the late Eli C. and Margaret (Eisenman) Porta.

On June 16, 1967 at St. John’s R.C Church in Tidioute, PA he married Evelyn C. (Collins) Porta, who survives.

He served with the US Army during the Vietnam War as a Specialist 4 being honorably discharged on January 7, 1969.

John worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Tionesta until retirement.

He also worked as Tipstaff for the 37th Judicial District Common Pleas Court of Pennsylvania serving Forest and Warren Counties.

Over the past many years you would find John alongside his wife Evie volunteering at the Tionesta Visitors Center (now the Forest County Visitors Center).

He was a member of the Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department serving with the Fire Police.

He was also a member of St. Anthony’s R.C. Church of Tionesta where he faithfully served in the choir, as a lector, and along with Evie as a religious educator for 37 years.

He also was a member of the Tionesta Community Cantata for many years.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a brother-in-law Ralph A Collins and his wife Sandi of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Two sister-in-laws, Grace A. Collins of Tionesta; Fran A. “Garrison” Wimer and her husband George of Tidioute (Harmony Twp.). Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews all who John cherished.

He was preceded in death by three brother-in-laws, Raymond Collins, E. Haskell Collins, and Donald Garrison.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 10am to 11am followed by a memorial blessing service conducted by Father Joseph Kalinowski officiating.

Burial will be at Neilltown Cemetery, Harmony Twp., Forest County.

The family would like to acknowledge the love and care AseraCare Hospice of Erie provided them and to John.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wimer Funeral Home PO Box 390 Tionesta PA 16353.


