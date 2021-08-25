Motorcycle Crash Reported on Route 322

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A crash involving a motorcycle was reported on Tuesday evening on US 322 in Clarion Township.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the crash was called in around 6:42 p.m. on August 24.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 9:06 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

