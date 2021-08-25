Say What?!: Hot Air Balloon Festival Earns World Record With 524 Simultaneous Launches

NEW MEXICO – Organizers of a hot air balloon festival in New Mexico announced they were awarded a Guinness World Record for launching 524 balloons at the same time.

The organizers of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta said they originally set the record for greatest mass hot air balloon ascent in 2010 when 329 balloons were launched at once.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.