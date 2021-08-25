 

SPONSORED: CNB Wagner Enterprise Conducts CDL Testing Close to Home

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

CNB-Blue-TruckTIONESTA, Pa. – CNB Wagner Enterprise LLC, a CDL testing center, is now open.

Located five miles south of Tionesta on Route 36, CNB Wagner Enterprise is your local, licensed, third-party CDL testing center.

They have certified examiners who conduct tests for Class A, B, and C commercial drivers licenses, including passenger and school bus licensing.

They also do restriction removals.

CNB Wagner has CDL vehicles available for rent for their training and testing. They also offer CDL driver training for all classes of CDL, as well as a specialized shifting class.

Their experienced trainers will teach you everything you need to know and get prepared for success. CNB Wagner offers competitive prices to help you affordably get started into a new career.

Ask about their training and testing packages for even more cost savings to you!

For more information contact CNB Wagner Enterprise today at 727 Route 36, Tionesta PA 16353 or call 814-755-3100. You can also visit them online at CNBWagnerEnterprise.com

