State Police Calls: Harassment, Burglary

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Clarion Township

Around 7:20 p.m. on August 23, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of harassment that reportedly occurred at a location on Staab Road in Clarion Township.

Police say the incident occurred as a verbal argument became physical and 43-year-old Mandie Peace, of Sligo, reportedly pushed a known 44-year-old male victim from Strattanville in the chest.

Police say a non-traffic citation was issued through District Court 18-3-01 for harassment.

Burglary in Farmington Township

Around 1:03 p.m. on August 23, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary at a camp in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The burglary reportedly occurred at a location on Maple Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.


