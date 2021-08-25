State Police Calls: Harassment, Burglary

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Clarion Township

Around 7:20 p.m. on August 23, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of harassment that reportedly occurred at a location on Staab Road in Clarion Township.

Police say the incident occurred as a verbal argument became physical and 43-year-old Mandie Peace, of Sligo, reportedly pushed a known 44-year-old male victim from Strattanville in the chest.

Police say a non-traffic citation was issued through District Court 18-3-01 for harassment.

Burglary in Farmington Township

Around 1:03 p.m. on August 23, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary at a camp in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The burglary reportedly occurred at a location on Maple Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

