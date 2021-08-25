Back to School: Mask Policies in Local School Districts

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – As kids head back to school this week, the decision as to whether to mandate masks in K-12 schools in Pennsylvania was a choice for local school officials.

Each district is required to implement its own Health & Safety plan for students and staff, and while schools across our region vary in some of the specifics of their plans, the use of masks in the classroom in Clarion County is on a voluntary basis.

Below is publicly available information from school districts across our local area.

CLARION COUNTY





CLARION AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: All students and staff will utilize masks on a voluntary basis. If mandates are implemented, CASD will comply with the directive.

CLARION-LIMESTONE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: The Clarion-Limestone Area School District will follow all state and federal guidelines as it pertains to the wearing of facial coverings/masks for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Health & Safety Summary: Mask wearing is optional for all students and staff. Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear a mask; this is a personal decision. Face coverings are CDC mandated and must be worn on school buses.

UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: Union School District will follow all state/federal mandates as it pertains to the wearing of facial coverings/masks for the prevention of spread of COVID19.

Message from the School Nurse: After review of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and PA Department of Health recommendations on mask use, Union School District will not require the use of face masks in the school buildings by students, staff, or visitors. However, if you or your child feel more comfortable with wearing a mask, it is optional. Optional face mask use also applies to staff and visitors.

We understand that there are different views on the use of face masks in the community, and we want to assure you that families should feel comfortable in making the choice that is best for their family. Union School District remains committed to keeping our students and staff healthy and safe. If face mask guidance changes from the State level, families will be notified via the One Call system.

Masks on School Buses: Per the current PDE order, face masks are required to be worn on school buses by all students and drivers. If this order changes prior to the start of the school year, families will be notified of any changes in guidance.

KEYSTONE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: The Keystone School District will follow all mandates concerning the wearing of facial coverings and masks. The Keystone School District will monitor CDC recommendations and will communicate all recommendations to parents and students of the Keystone School District for their individual consideration.

REDBANK VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: RVSD will follow all state and federal mandates as related to the wearing of facial coverings/masks for the prevention and spread of communicable diseases, including COVID-19.

During the 2021-22 school year, the district will monitor community transmission, vaccination rates, and use of screening testing to determine when masks will be required of unvaccinated students and staff.

Unless mandated, during times of low and moderate transmission in Clarion County, masks will not be required of any staff or students.

The district will support all individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.

During times of substantially high transmission, the district may reconsider masking requirements for unvaccinated students and staff.

Per the federal order, masks will be required on school buses regardless of vaccination status.

NORTH CLARION COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: Consideration will be given to the current Department of Health, PDS and CDC guidelines when formulating the District’s masking policies.

Letter to Parents: Face coverings will be optional for all individuals (staff, students, parents, and visitors) as long as the District remains in the low or moderate phase level. While on school transportation, all students will be required to wear a mask as per State mandates.

ALLEGHENY-CLARION VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: As of June 28, 2021, face coverings are an option for all individuals (staff, students, parents, and visitors), but the district encourages individuals to wear a face covering. In the future, the District may have to revert back to face coverings if there is a COVID-19 outbreak within the District.

Staff who travel to other locations to provide service must adhere to the Health and Safety Plan of the location of service.

While on school transportation, all students are required to wear a mask. The driver may not wear a mask if there are no passengers.

FOREST COUNTY





FOREST AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: We will ask teachers to review the proper wearing of masks with students including when they are necessary and when they can be removed safely for eating or breaks.

Face masks will be recommended, but not required to begin the school year. Face masks will be required if mandated by the Department of Health or if local circumstances warrant them, such as in the case of a high level of community transmission that can be linked to the schools. Face masks may also be required if an outbreak is identified in a particular building despite the status of the county.

Given how quickly changes can occur and the amount of time between Board meetings, the Superintendent is authorized to make decisions as to whether masks are required without the need for Board approval.

The District will require masks (defined as a material covering the nose and mouth of the wearer, excluding face shields) while driving school buses and vans as legally mandated by the CDC’s federal Order dated February 1, 2021, issued pursuant to the Public Health Service Act, and requiring the wearing of masks on conveyances and at transportation hubs. This requirement shall cease at such time as said Order either is no longer in effect or is amended to remove the requirement.

VENANGO COUNTY





CRANBERRY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: If required by the Department of Health/CDC, appropriate face coverings must be worn by all individuals, while on school property. Students and staff may select to voluntarily wear masks at any time on school grounds.

Federal order issued in January 2021, the CDC requires face coverings on school buses operated by school systems. The Cranberry Area School District will therefore require all students and staff to wear a mask while traveling on District transportation (including athletics/extracurriculars).

We will review any recommendations from the CDC and determine if/how we can implement prevention and mitigation measures, to the greatest extent practicable based on our community/district needs.

FRANKLIN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: Students and staff who have been vaccinated are not required to wear a mask. We are recommending students and staff who have not been vaccinated continue wearing masks, only while indoors. As stated, this is our recommendation, not a mandate.

OIL CITY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: If required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health/CDC, appropriate face coverings, such as masks or face shields, will be mandated for all individuals on school property. Per the federal requirement, face coverings must be worn on public transportation – this includes school buses.

VALLEY GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: If required by the Department of Health/CDC, appropriate face coverings, such as masks or shields, must be worn by all individuals while on school property.

TITUSVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: Recommend use of face coverings for all students and staff in school buildings.

State orders and/or local data may result in modifications to the District’s face covering practices.

– Train on the proper use of face-covering among all staff and students.

– Provide protective face coverings to staff and students as needed.

– Require the use of face coverings for students and staff while riding the school bus as required by federal mask order on public transportation.

JEFFERSON COUNTY





BROOKVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: Students and staff will be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks or face shields while in close proximity to others. If, however, government orders require the wearing of face coverings, those orders will be enforced by BASD.

BROCKWAY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: Students and staff who are not fully vaccinated will be recommended to wear a protective face covering throughout the school day.

According to the Federal order issued in January 2021, the TSA is requiring face covering regardless of vaccination status, when on public transportation. Public transportation includes all school buses of public and private school systems. However, a bus driver does not need to wear a face covering if they are the only individual on the bus.

Protective face covering will be provided to students or staff upon request from the school district.

Signs will be posted throughout the school demonstrating the proper way of wearing face protection.

If government orders require the wearing of face coverings, those orders will be implemented by the school district.

PUNXSUTAWNEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: PASD will follow the PA DOH mandates and update procedures and practices as needed.

Parent/Student Letter: Wearing of masks for both students and staff is VOLUNTARY. It is recommended that if the student or staff member is not vaccinated that they wear a mask for their protection per PA DOH guidelines. Note – Masks could be required for all students and staff based on future federal or state mandates. Students are required to wear masks on all school district transportation per federal mandate from the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) until further notice. PASD will follow all PA DOH mandates.

DUBOIS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Health & Safety Plan: The DASD has considered the guidance and recommendations from the CDC related to universal and correct wearing of masks.

The DASD has determined that protective face coverings are effective but only one of many layers of COVID mitigation strategies.

The DASD will review recommendations from the CDC and determine if/how we can implement prevention and mitigation strategies to the greatest extent feasible based upon the needs of the school community.

All students and staff are required to follow all commonwealth face covering guidelines while on the bus. As per the Federal order issued in January 2021, the CDC requires face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, when on public transportation – this includes on school buses operated by public and private school systems. However, a driver does not need to wear a face covering if they are the only person on the bus.

Protective face coverings will be permitted and provided to individuals that cannot self-provide.

Protective face coverings within school buildings will not be required unless mandated by the PDE/CDC/PA DOH or unless COVID outbreaks within the school are resulting in multiple temporary building closures.

In the event of COVID outbreaks that cannot be controlled through temporary closures for deep cleaning, the district may strongly encourage or require the use of protective face coverings.

Updates reflective of new requirements will be provided to staff, students and families.

