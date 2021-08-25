SPORTS ROUNDUP: Clarion’s Kameron Kerle Medalist at KSAC Mega Match

BUTLER TWP., Pa. (EYT/D9) — Freshman Kameron Kerle shot a 38 at Aubrey’s Dubbs Dred Golf Course to lead the the Clarion golf team to a win in the second Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Mega Match of the season.

(Above photo, Kameron Kerle)

Lucas Mitrosky fired a 41 and McKayla Kerle a 42 for Clarion, which won with 210 strokes. Cranberry was second at 232 and Moniteau third at 236 on its home course.

Jacob Felsing carded a 39 for Moniteau, the only other player to shoot a sub-40.

TEAM RESULTS

1-Clarion 210, 2-Cranberry 232, 3-Moniteau 236, 4-Clarion-Limestone 249, 5-Forest 256, 6-Karns City 280, 7-A-C Valley/Union 309, 8-Keystone 313

CLARION: Kameron Kerle 38, Lucas Mitrosky 41, McKayla Kerle 42, Devon Lauer 43, Owen Kriebel 46

CRANBERRY: Dane Wenner 42, Dakota Woolcock 45, Cayden Baker 47, Preston Forrest 48, Chase Wenner 50

MONITEAU: Jacob Felsing 39, Dawson Wallace 44, Connor Ealy 47, Chason Rugg 52, Andrew Tack 54

CLARION-LIMESTONE: Nick Aaron 43, Brady Fowkes 49, Jordan Hesdon 49, Riley Klingensmith 54, Jack Craig 54

FOREST: Zeelan Hargenrader 44, Ethan Carll 45, Keyon Custer 49, Mason Shaftic 58, Ty Brown 60

KARNS CITY: Chloe Fritch 46, Keegan O’Donnell 56, Braden Grossman 57, Koen Williams 60, Marra Patton 61

A-C VALLEY/UNION: Max Southworth 55, Jaxon Sundling 59, Archer Ferris 61, Carter Burns 62, Mikael Bulisco 72

KEYSTONE: Tanner Vickers 58, Aldon Jacques 63, Dominic Nugent 63, Tyler Burns 64, Tyler Weaver 65

VENANGO CATHOLIC: Colin Liederbach 47

