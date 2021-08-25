 

Teen Driver Loses Control of Car, Hits Bridge Rail on Mayport Road

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details of a crash where a teen driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a concrete bridge rail on Mayport Road.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:21 p.m. on July 29, on State Route 536/Mayport Road just west of Salem Road, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a known 16-year-old female from Punxsutawney was operating a 2008 Kia Optima traveling on State Route 536 when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete bridge rail.

The driver and her passengers, identified as a 16-year-old female from Punxsutawney and a 14-year-old female from Punxsutawney, were all using seat belts and no injuries were reported.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.


