County Sealed Bid Sale Offers Furniture, Vehicles, and a Building

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning announced their version of a warehouse sale that includes the sale of the actual warehouse.

Describing everything from furniture to vehicles to courtroom benches recently removed from the Clarion County Courthouse, the sale of miscellaneous items and vehicles no longer in use by the county is by sealed bids. Bids must be valid for 30 days.

Sale items will be on display on the county website www.co.clarion.pa.us or physically at the former River Hill Beverage building in Shippenville from September 13 to September 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sealed bids will be opened on September 28 by the commissioners, giving bidders 10 days to submit their bids.

A sample of courtroom benchs available with a sealed bid.

Commissioners reserve the right to reject all bids.

“People can come and view everything in the building if they don’t want to see it on the Internet,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. “If they want to inspect everything, sit in the chairs, or even kick the tires of the vehicles, and see what we have to offer.”

Due to the remodeling of Court Room One, even jury box chairs, various benches, and other historic items are for sale.

The building itself was purchased earlier for $150,000.00 by Clarion County for storage purposes, but with the purchase of the former Sorce warehouse, the building was no longer needed. Improvements were made in the building during county ownership.

The sale of the warehouse is listed under two tracts. Tract one includes more or less than one acre, and tract two is 19,567 square feet.

In other business:

• Commissioners proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month in Clarion County.

Denny Logue, Deputy Director of Public Safety Department of Public Safety, said, “Our office and commissioners want to make sure everybody is prepared for any man-made or natural disaster. This is an opportunity for everybody since we will be coming into the winter months. They should have a plan for their family or business to keep everybody safe in the county.”

• Approved Food Stock 2021 Proclamation in conjunction with Autumn Leaf Festival.

• Approved Resolution No. 14 of 2021 – Fair Housing Resolution. Kristi Amato, director of Clarion County Planning, said, “This is part of our annual DCED planning process, and we have to adopt the fair housing resolution and we have to publish a notification in the paper. This is something that is required for the application.”

• Approved a contract with C&H Fencing to furnish and install galvanized chain-link fence at the East Brady Overlook at a cost of $7,770.40.

“This is so no one falls down into the river,” said Tharan. “There are some that are four feet high and some are five feet. Part of this is replacement fence and some are new fencing because it’s pretty high there,” said Tharan.

• Approved a lease agreement for Courts with Quadient for a mail machine. Term: 60 months. Cost: $287.66/month.

“I’m told this does everything but lick the stamps,” said Tharan.

• Approved a CYS contract renewal for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 with Kids’ Choice to provide Day Care Services as needed with a county match of 20 percent.

• Approved a Clarion County Tourism Marketing Grant Application from Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce for the Peanut Butter Festival. Amount: $2,700.00.

• Approved a purchase agreement with Redbank Chevrolet for MH/DD/EI. Vehicles included a 2022 Chevy Equinox. Cost: $29,345.00 (CoSTARS) and a 2022 Chevy Equinox. Cost: $30,840 (CoSTARS).

• Work Session on Tuesday, September 9, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. in the Administration Building conference room and the Salary/Commissioners’ Board meeting follows at 10:00 a.m.

• Personnel Items included:

1. 9-1-1. New Hire. Elanor Prebich to fill the vacant position of full-time 9-1-1 Dispatcher Trainee. Full-time, non-union, 48/36 hours/week. Salary: $12.00/hour. Effective Date: 8/23/2021.

2. 9-1-1. Rate adjustment. Madeline Lowrie to receive a rate adjustment for completing requirements for Call Taker Certification. Full-time, non-union, 36/48 hours/week. Salary: $12.50/hour. Effective Date: 8/01/2021.

3. Corrections. New Hire. Oscar Puryear to fill the vacant position of a part-time corrections officer. Part-time, union, less than 36 hours/pay period. Salary: $12.00/hour. Effective Date: 8/17/2021.

4. Commissioners. Position Reclassification. Mindy Frampton to receive a position reclassification to Deputy Administrator. Full-time, Exempt, 80 hours/pay period. Salary: $21.35/hour. Effective Date: 8/21/2021.

5. CYS. Promotion. Bradly Yori to receive a promotion to Caseworker 2 for completion of a six-month probationary period. Full-time, union, 80 hours/pay period. Salary: $30,878.29. Effective Date: 8/12/2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.