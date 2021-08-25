State Police Want Community to Know Why They Do What They Do

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – State Trooper Ron Chewning, of the PA State Police Office of Community Engagement, outlined on Monday morning to members of Clarion Rotary a new effort to help understand how and why police operate.

Trooper Chewning also explained the steps that are being taken to better communicate with constituents.

(Pictured above: Rotary District Governor talks with State Trooper Ron Chewning.)

“We’re trying to speak to people like you who are business leaders in the community to let them know why we do the things the way we do them,” Chewning said.

“We want a better relationship with the community.”

Trooper Chemning’s main area is Troop C, but he is not contained to that troop. Troop C includes McKean, Elk, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Clearfield, and northern Indiana Counties.

“There’s a lot of volatility across the country as you’ve probably seen on TV or social media, and some people just don’t like police anymore,” continued Chewning. “For whatever reason, whether it be something that they feel we have done unjustly or the way we continue our operations is not the correct way we should be doing things.

“This started around the beginning of the year around January, and I got into the unit about April. The engagement officers are going around to speak to organizations, community leaders, ethnic leaders, religious leaders, and anybody in the community that we can make contact with and have a better understanding of the situation.

“The end result is that the community likes the police a little bit better.”

State police are attempting to engage with people to help them better understand and have on-call speakers who can talk with many different community groups and school audiences to explain the operation of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Some meetings can be held on the use of force by police, such as shooting incidents.

“They’ll go through our whole use of force as to why we use the force that we use, so people understand why we do it. Not to make them believe that that’s the correct way you do it, because you don’t have to believe that. We’ll explain why we do it because we have certain reasons why we do things.”

Pennsylvania has large population centers throughout the state and issues are different in Clarion County as opposed to a large urban area, but the PA State Police have speakers available for most situations.

The teams are called HALOS (Heritage Affairs Liaison Officers).

“We’ll go around and speak to communities and speak about whatever perceived problems are in the community. Even if it is a school or campus situation where somebody feels that somebody is biased against them because of their race, color, creed, or whatever.

“We can bring in speakers, whether it be just the campus people or the community, and explain a little bit why people shouldn’t have racial tension, why we shouldn’t feel the way, and why we can all get along, and why we don’t have to be separate.”

For example, Chewning brought up the Amish.

“I hear a lot of people don’t like the Amish community for whatever reason. Some feel they don’t pay taxes and question why they are on the roads.

“Well, they do pay taxes, but they don’t pay gasoline tax because they don’t use gasoline. We pay that gasoline tax because we allowed our legislators to put that gas tax into place. They’re not paying for all of the maintenance, the roads, but they do pay property taxes, and they pay school taxes. You can’t blame it on them because they’re not using gasoline.

“People with electric vehicles will also not pay gasoline taxes. Is everyone going to question why they won’t have to pay for road maintenance?

“The legislature is going to have to decide on funding for road maintenance.”

Some issues where state police bring in speakers from Harrisburg or Pittsburgh for special topics of interest require larger facilities.

“We try to hold those meetings in large spaces such as the Trinity Point Church of God near the Clarion State Police barracks.

“We are now trying to set up a program on human trafficking, working with State Representative Donna Oberlander in the next few months. While some believe that human trafficking is not prevalent in this area, babies, or young children, especially those crossing borders, are vulnerable.

Chewning touched on another form of human trafficking by asking the rhetorical question if prostitution was taking place at truck stops or rest areas on I-80?

The room was silent, but most assumed it does indeed take place.

Some smaller communities in Clarion County are unable to fund the police force in their town, but the state police can sometimes help.

“We’ll cover it, but it’s not going to be as timely as people expect it to happen. We don’t have enough people to cover all of those areas in the timely fashion that you would get if you had your own police department.

“Communities need to complain to their legislators and tell them that we need more police officers, or you need to go to your town council and say, ‘We need to come up with a way to finance a police department because we’re not getting the service that we feel we need.’

“We will do the best we can to help any community. If it’s not served by a police department, the only way to solve that is with increased dollars. However, you have to be willing to pay more taxes because the money is going to come from somewhere.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.