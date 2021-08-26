A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.