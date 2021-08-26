 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Back to School: Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

Thursday, August 26, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Breakfast can’t be made any simpler!

Ingredients

4 cups quick-cooking oats
1 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cups chopped walnuts
1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
3/4 cup butter, melted
3/4 cup orange marmalade

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the oats, brown sugar, and salt. Stir in the remaining ingredients.

-Press into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake at 425° for 15-17 minutes or until golden brown.

-Cool on a wire rack. Cut into 30 bars.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


