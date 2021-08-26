Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Back to School: Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

Breakfast can’t be made any simpler!

Ingredients

4 cups quick-cooking oats

1 cup packed brown sugar



1 teaspoon salt1-1/2 cups chopped walnuts1 cup sweetened shredded coconut3/4 cup butter, melted3/4 cup orange marmalade

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the oats, brown sugar, and salt. Stir in the remaining ingredients.

-Press into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake at 425° for 15-17 minutes or until golden brown.

-Cool on a wire rack. Cut into 30 bars.

