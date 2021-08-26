Clarion University Postpones Football Opener From Sept. 2 to Sept. 4 Due to COVID Protocols
Thursday, August 26, 2021 @ 02:08 PM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — COVID-19 has already made its presence known this football season.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, Clarion University’s season-opener vs. Lake Erie has been pushed back two days.
The game was originally the scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2 at Memorial Stadium, but will instead be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
The schedule change will also affect Clarion’s soccer game against Ursuline. That game will now be played at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium.
