Deb’s Diner to Close by End of Year

Thursday, August 26, 2021 @ 03:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

1924576_787385901291287_2019573226_nSTRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deb’s Diner, a popular family restaurant, will be shuttering its doors by the end of the year.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post by owner Deb Chapman on Thursday.

Chapman told exploreClarion.com that she plans to slowly use up her inventory and close by December 23 at the latest.

“It’s really just time for me to retire,” Chapman said.

Chapman noted the business has been for sale for nearly two years, and while there were some interested parties when it was first listed, in September 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the inquiries to a standstill.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but I’m just getting too old for this,” Chapman added.

Chapman opened Debbie’s Super Cone along U.S. 322 in Strattanville on April 15, 1989.

She started small, with just the ice cream stand, serving soft serve, burgers, and hot dogs, but by her second year, it was already time to expand.

The full dining room and kitchen, now known as Deb’s Diner, opened on the opening day of buck season in 1990.

Deb's Diner 30th Anniversary

Deb’s Diner 30th Anniversary

The business is listed through Smathers Real Estate at an asking price of $295,000.00.

Built in 1988 and located at 720 Main Street Strattanville, the building has 2,032 square feet and three bathrooms and sits on a 1.35-acre lot.

While it is listed as a turnkey operation, with Chapman willing to help train a new owner, she noted the building could also be utilized for another business.

“I’m still hopeful that someone will buy it. It wouldn’t have to be a restaurant. It could be a bakery, or a doctor’s office, or anything really.”

After 32 years in the business, Chapman has served many customers and said she will always appreciate all the support she has received.

“I’d just like to thank everyone that has ever come in and all of my employees over the years. We have a lot of great memories here.”

