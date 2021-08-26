

Emma Jean Rankin Lindsey, 89, of River Ave., Emlenton, passed away early Wednesday morning August 25, 2021 in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was born in Dutch Hill, Clarion County on April 11, 1932.

She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Tressa Murray Kriebel.

Jean was a graduate of Sligo High school.

She was of the Presbyterian faith.

She enjoyed the company of her great granddaughter’s dog, “Buddy”, reading and most especially the company of her grandkids and great grandkids.

In her earlier years Jean was employed at the Level works in Parker, the Pine Grove Market and at the Old Mill Restaurant in Emlenton.

Jean was preceded in death by her first husband, John H. Rankin, whom she married on October 30, 1954. Mr. Rankin passed away on January 5, 1985.

She later married M.D. “Buster” Lindsey. Mr. Lindsey preceded her in death on December 27, 2008.

Jean is survived by a son, Douglas John Rankin and his wife, Brenda, of Emlenton, and a daughter, Karen D. Alworth and her husband, Rodney, of Parker; six grandchildren, Jason Rankin and his wife, Amy, of Oil City, Adrienne Chalmers and her husband, Mark, of Emlenton, Erich Rankin and his wife, Lori, of Butler, Jennifer Hawk and her husband, Larry, of Parker, Jacque McBride and her husband Chuck, of Emlenton, Jason Alworth and his wife, Amber, of Parker; fourteen great grandchildren, Connor, Morgan, Gabe, Ian, Adam, Drew, Faith, Samantha, Delilah, Nick, Keegan, Lexan, Maya, and Aubrie; a brother, Joseph Kriebel of Clarion; two sisters, Helen Nunamaker and her husband, Richard, of Cochranton and Carol Ireland and her husband, Larry, of Rimersburg, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Jean was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy L. Rankin; two sisters, Betty Joan Kriebel and Charlene Hogue, and two brothers, Philip and Reed Kriebel.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Hile Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton, from 2 – 7 p.m. Friday.

A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Saturday with the Reverend Dennis Barger, pastor of the Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton, officiating.

Interment will be next to her husband John at East Unity Cemetery in Cherry Valley, Butler County.

Memorial contributions in Jeans memory may be made to Scrubgrass Stone Church, c/o Brenda Rankin, 105 Quick Lane, Emlenton, PA 16373.

