Featured Local Jobs: County of Venango Open Positions

Thursday, August 26, 2021 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

Service Coordinator II MH TCM ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses), Fiscal Technician ($10.81/hr.), and Department Clerk III ($9.60/hr.). All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

The County of Venango provides employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance; employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with them to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V


