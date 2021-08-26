 

UPDATE: Interstate 80 Eastbound Reopened

Thursday, August 26, 2021 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A9642CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say Interstate 80 eastbound has reopened between Exit 64 Clarion/New Bethlehem and Exit 70 Strattanville following a closure due to a camper rollover.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound were reopened following clean-up from a one-vehicle camper rollover crash.

The crash, which blocked both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound near mile-marker 70, was initially called in around 11:32 a.m.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 also assisted with traffic control at the scene.

The scene was cleared around 12:27 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.


