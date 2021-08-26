Local Administrators Looking Forward to New School Year

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The beginning of a new school year is an exciting time for more than just the students.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“We are excited to welcome back our students, faculty, staff, and community for the 2021 2022 school year,” Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico told exploreClarion.com

“We are looking forward to all of the excitement, activities, academics, and events that go along with helping our students develop and mature into responsible, well-rounded, contributing members of and to our world.”

At Clarion-Limestone School District, the school year kicked off with a special Open House at the elementary school on Tuesday night provided for the students since they didn’t get to have a “Moving Up Day” at the end of the last school year.

“We had a fantastic turnout,” Superintendent Amy Glasl reported.

“The number of people that came was just incredible. There were so many smiling faces.”

Magisterial District Judge Duane Quinn from Clarion County and Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora were special guests at the event and also returned to the district on Wednesday morning to greet the students when they arrived.

“The buses all ran great, and the kids came off of them more excited than ever,” Glasl said.

“During the day, I took our therapy dog around the buildings and everything was going really well. Our theme this year is positivity, and that’s really what we’re striving for, a positive environment where our students and staff are happy and can thrive.”

Glasl noted she’s also looking forward to the district’s new Under My Wing program which has district staff members each taking on a student to mentor.

“We’re really excited about this, and it fits in perfectly with our positivity theme.”

Redbank Valley School District is beginning a new year with some new administrators and staff.

Amy Rupp will be the Acting Superintendent; Roddy Hartle will be the Acting High School Principal; Sandy Shirey will be starting her first full year as Elementary Principal; and Josh Temchulla will begin the year as the Director of Special Education. In addition to the administration changes, Redbank will be adding a social worker and behavioral specialist to its staff. Barbara Mitchell and Taylor Metsger will be joining the special education team, and Keli Michel will be working in the High School office.

Acting Superintendent Amy Rupp noted that the elementary school will be moving from a targeted to a school-wide Title 1 program which will allow all students to be served by Title 1 teachers through remediation based upon academic need.

Other changes include new math and science textbooks and a change in arrival times, which will increase the school day by 20 minutes, allowing for more time to focus on academics.

“Redbank Valley is also focusing on community involvement in an effort to improve school climate,” Rupp said.

“Open communication is essential between the school and the home, and every effort will be made to communicate information in a timely manner. We are looking forward to a great school year.”

Rupp also noted the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic is still looming over the district, and others, as cases in the area have been recently on the rise.

“Redbank will be following the board-approved Health and Safety Plan approved in July. Masks are required on school buses, but they are optional in the school building. If and when there are mandates by the state, the mandates will be followed.”

That concern regarding the ongoing pandemic was also mentioned by several other administrators.

Allegheny-Clarion Valley Superintendent David McDeavitt explained: “Our goal is to be face-to-face as much as we can this school year, and if we have to close due to COVID – it will be a short-term closure. We have alternative plans created to continue with a “distance learning” program if we have any issues with COVID within the district.

“We are very optimistic about the school year and plan to do our best to educate all students through direct instruction that is coupled with local assessments that are geared towards individual learning.”

Amanda Hetrick, Superintendent of Forest Area School District, said she continues to worry about her students and staff.

“As we start the third school year that will be impacted by the COVID pandemic, I am still a little nervous about doing the best thing for everyone. At the end of the school year, our students, our staff, and even our families were tired of all of the extra pressure and responsibilities of facing COVID.”

Nevertheless, Hetrick said that the downtime and some return to a semblance of normalcy during the summer helped.

“We had the whole summer to relax, and things felt a little more normal to me as we gathered for graduation parties, family reunions, and summer picnics.”

Despite the continued concerns, Hetrick said she is definitely looking forward to the new school year.

“I am so excited to see the students and staff back at school. We have some great opportunities coming up this year for afterschool programming and tutoring to help support student learning. We are hopeful for a more ‘normal’ school year, although we know there may very well be some bumps along the way.

“We are feeling positive about the start of school and are planning to have a great year!”

