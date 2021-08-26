Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Route 28

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Brockway man was killed in a fiery crash on State Route 28 in Redbank Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 2:37 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 28 just north of Dewey Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 54-year-old Jeffrey J. Comito, of Brockway, was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on State Route 28 when, for unknown reasons, he traveled across the southbound lane and off the roadway to the west.

The vehicle went across an embankment, striking numerous small trees and brush, before hitting a large tree and catching fire.

The vehicle then spun approximately one-quarter turn counterclockwise and came to a final rest facing west off the west side of the roadway.

Comito was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say he died as a result of injuries from the crash.

New Bethlehem Fire Company #1, Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, and Leadbetter’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department and Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched to assist with traffic control.

State Route 28 was closed in both directions for over three hours between the intersection with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road, and Dewey Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

RELATED:

State Route 28 Reopens Following Closure Due to Crash

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.