

Margaret “Peg” R. McDonald, 87, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at The Caring Place.

Born January 11, 1934 in Franklin, she was a daughter of the late Harry S. Gregory and Viola M. (Latchaw) Hayes; both preceded her in death.

For most of her life, Peg was a caregiver for many children.

She then worked in custodial services at Polk Center; she retired in 1996.

Known for her kind and compassionate heart, Peg led a simple life outside of work.

She found great joy and satisfaction in helping others and loved to give her time to those in need. Peg also found comfort in her crafts and many sewing projects.

Peg will forever be remembered by her two sons, Richard W. McDonald of Franklin, and Thomas E. McDonald of Seneca; her two daughters, Darlene Suttle and her husband, Roger, of Franklin, and Kimberly Newton of Pittsburgh; her 10 grandchildren, Jill Miller of Sharon, Richard McDonald, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Michael McDonald of Sharon, Maria Anderson and her husband, Austin, of Loganville, GA, Tyrell Butts and Tra Mondie, both of Pittsburgh, Roby Suttle of Franklin, Jessica Waters of Carpinteria, CA, and Rainbow and River McDonald, both of Franklin; and by her two sisters, Georgia E. Walbourn, and Jane McCarty and her husband, Terry, both of Franklin.

In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her step-father, John F. Hayes; her infant son, Charles W. McDonald; her grandson, Mathew Suttle; her two sisters, Pauline Pennington, and Nancy Alcorn; and by her three brothers, Arthur Gregory, Clifford Gregory, and John Hayes.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Funeral services for Peg will be held at the funeral home on following visitation on Friday, August 27, 2021 beginning at 2 pm, with Reverend Darrell Greenawalt, pastor of the Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Masks are not required to be worn by those vaccinated against COVID-19. Those not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the funeral home.

Peg will be laid to rest in Hickory Grove Cemetery.

The family would also like to personally thank the kind and compassionate staff at The Caring Place for the wonderful care they took of Peg in her time of need and to thank her special niece, Robin Coon, for taking care of her as well.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

