Say What!?: Overdue Book Returned to Canadian Library After 27 Years

CANADA – Workers at Hamilton Public Library in Canada found a copy of The Perennial Philosophy by Aldous Huxley in a return bin 27 years after it was last checked out on December 13, 1993.

“Welcome back lost one!” a post about the discovery on the library’s Facebook page reads. A new edition of the book was printed in 2009.

