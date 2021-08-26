SPONSORED: Coordinated by Clarion County A.B.A.T.E., UFP Parker, LLC Will Once Again Sponsor the Autumn Leaf Festival Motorcycle Cruise-In
CLARION, Pa. – Proudly supporting their local community, UFP Parker, LLC is once again sponsoring the ALF Motorcycle Cruise-in on Sunday, October 3.
Crisp mornings mean the 68th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival will be upon us sooner than we know it.
The festival runs from Saturday, October 2, to Sunday, October 10, 2021. Parking begins at 9:00 a.m. with the show running from Noon until 4:00 p.m. At this time, 7th Avenue to Weaver Place, downtown Clarion will be lined with chrome, steel, and leather. Coordinated by Clarion County A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education), the organizers of the event askes each participant to donate a non-perishable, non-expired food item to be eligible for judging. All food donations will be given to “Foodstock.” Foodstock is a food drive held annually during the Autumn Leaf Festival activities.
During the event, children 12 and under are encouraged to sign up for A.B.A.T.E.’s bicycle giveaway. The organization gives out 2 bicycles at 4:00 p.m., the end of the Cruise-In. Contestants must be present to win.
The Motorcycle Cruise-In also marks the beginning of Clarion County A.B.A.T.E.’s yearly Christmas Toy Drive. The toy drive, in conjunction with Charitable Deeds and Services, distributes hundreds of toys to children in need in the local area. Toys and monetary donations for the toy drive will also be accepted.
If you are interested in becoming a member or seeing what Clarion County A.B.A.T.E. is about, you can join them on the second Sunday of the month at 10:00 a.m. Meetings are held at the Clarion Moose Lodge, 401 Grand Ave, Clarion, PA 16214.
A representative from UFP Parker, LLC will also be on hand at the Cruise-In to discuss career opportunities within their growing company as well as giving out cool swag to members of the community.
UFP Parker, LLC now has three manufacturing facilities locally in Parker, Emlenton, and Shippenville. Currently, there are open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Both the Industrial and Truss Assembler positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.
Both shifts provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance; 401k; profit sharing; stock buy-in options; and 9 paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to our full-time employees.
If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS.
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
