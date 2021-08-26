 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club’s ‘Nine & Dine’ Continues Friday; ‘End of Summer’ Party Planned for Saturday

Thursday, August 26, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-nine-and-dineRENO, Pa. (EYT) – The Nine & Dine League at Wanango Country Club is held on Friday evenings, and this Saturday they are also hosting an “End of Summer” party.

Join Wanango Country Club on Friday evenings for nine holes of golf followed by dinner. As a special bonus, you will receive one free appetizer per couple!

This league is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

Member Cart Fee is $10.00/person

Public Greens/ Cart Fee is $40.00 per couple
The cost of your dinner is not included in these prices.

Please sign up by Friday at noon each week by calling the Pro Shop at 814-676-8133 and using option #1.

The shotgun start is at 5:30 p.m. A random draw will be done by the Pro Shop.

This is meant to be a social gathering to interact with several different couples. Please invite your friends!

wanango-9-and-dine

wanango-end-of-summer

On Saturday, August 28, Wanago Country Club will be hosting its “End Of Summer” party featuring the ever-popular band “Lawyers, Guns, and Money.” This event will be held in the pool area and is open to the public.

The event is scheduled from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The admission Fee is $10.00 per person and V.I.P. Tables (seating for 8) can be had for $100.00. These tables are close to the band, however, they do not include admission fees.

Let Wanango Country Club know you are coming by calling 814-676-8133 and using option #3. It is recommended that you reserve your V.I.P. Table early as there are a limited number.

wanago-lawyers-guns-$

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

wanango-fairway


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
