State Police Calls: Deer-Related Crash, Drug Possession

Thursday, August 26, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Deer-Related Crash in Farmington Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, a deer-related crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on August 16 on State Route 66, just west of Haggerty Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Edward S. Santaniello, of Kane, was operating a 2021 Subaru Impreza traveling south on State Route 66 when a deer ran from the eastern side of the road and hit the vehicle’s driver’s side front bumper.

Santaniello was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene.

Drug Possession in Jenks Township

Around 12:55 p.m. on August 16, Marienville-based State Police were contacted by SCI Forest regarding a visitor, identified as 35-year-old April Henderson, of Philadelphia, with suspected drugs in their vehicle, listed as a 2020 Kia Sorento.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.


