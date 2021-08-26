 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Route 28 Reopens Following Closure Due to Crash

Thursday, August 26, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say State Route 28 in Redbank Township reopened on Wednesday evening following a closure due to a crash in the afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a crash was reported on State Route 28 in Redbank Township around 2:33 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25.

Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department and Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched to assist with traffic control.

State Route 28 was closed in both directions for over three hours between the intersection with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road, and Dewey Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The scene was cleared around 5:45 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.