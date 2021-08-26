State Route 28 Reopens Following Closure Due to Crash

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say State Route 28 in Redbank Township reopened on Wednesday evening following a closure due to a crash in the afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a crash was reported on State Route 28 in Redbank Township around 2:33 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25.

Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department and Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched to assist with traffic control.

State Route 28 was closed in both directions for over three hours between the intersection with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road, and Dewey Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The scene was cleared around 5:45 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

