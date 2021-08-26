Sharon and Gerry Borovick Celebrate 45 Years of Marriage

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Sharon and Gerry Borovick recently celebrated 45 years of marriage.

Sharon (George) and Gerry Borovick were married on August 7, 1976, in Rimersburg at the Methodist Church.

A surprise anniversary party was held in their honor on Sunday, August 15, at the Haskell House in Clarion with more than 60 people in attendance.

Sharon and Gerry are the proud parents/grandparents of two daughters, Kristen (Borovick) Hindman and her husband Mike and their children, Hayden, Carter, and Madison – and Cheryl (Borovick) Marshall and her husband Ross and their daughter Emma.

Although the couple are both retired, they stay busy with everything from farming and quilting to traveling and attending their grandchildren’s athletic events.

