11-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault Following Domestic Altercation Involving Knife

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an 11-year-old boy from Oil City is facing aggravated assault and related charges following an incident where he injured a girl with a serrated knife.

Around 5:03 p.m. on August 25, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Oak Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a report of an active domestic incident involving a known 11-year-old male and a known 15-year-old female victim, both from Oil City.

Police say the 11-year-old male fled the scene when they arrived but was immediately apprehended.

According to police, further investigation found that a verbal argument had occurred between the 11-year-old male and the 15-year-old female victim and a physical altercation then ensued.

The male juvenile reportedly obtained a serrated knife and threatened the victim with stabbing motions toward her stomach area.

Police say the victim suffered a large, deep laceration to her left hand from pushing the knife away to defend herself.

The victim was transported to UPMC Northwest and treated for the injury.

The male juvenile was taken into custody and lodged at Pathways Adolescent Center as per the direction of Juvenile Probation.

According to police, charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, and flight to avoid apprehension are pending against the male juvenile.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.