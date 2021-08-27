 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

11-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault Following Domestic Altercation Involving Knife

Friday, August 27, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an 11-year-old boy from Oil City is facing aggravated assault and related charges following an incident where he injured a girl with a serrated knife.

Around 5:03 p.m. on August 25, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Oak Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a report of an active domestic incident involving a known 11-year-old male and a known 15-year-old female victim, both from Oil City.

Police say the 11-year-old male fled the scene when they arrived but was immediately apprehended.

According to police, further investigation found that a verbal argument had occurred between the 11-year-old male and the 15-year-old female victim and a physical altercation then ensued.

The male juvenile reportedly obtained a serrated knife and threatened the victim with stabbing motions toward her stomach area.

Police say the victim suffered a large, deep laceration to her left hand from pushing the knife away to defend herself.

The victim was transported to UPMC Northwest and treated for the injury.

The male juvenile was taken into custody and lodged at Pathways Adolescent Center as per the direction of Juvenile Probation.

According to police, charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, and flight to avoid apprehension are pending against the male juvenile.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.