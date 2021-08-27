A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Showers. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – Showers, mainly before 9pm. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.