AAA: Keep Your Masks Off Of Your Mirrors

Friday, August 27, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

mask-car-rearview-mirrorAAA East Central reminds motorists that hanging items from a rear-view mirror, including protective masks, is a safety hazard.

Many motorists keep their masks in their cars to keep them handy, but unfortunately, many are hanging the masks from their rear-view mirrors. This has the potential to partially block their field of vision, putting them and others in harm’s way.

“It is essential to have a completely clear field of vision while driving,” says Terri Rae Anthony, safety advisor for AAA East Central.

“Motorists should keep their masks in their glove boxes, middle consoles, or back seats to avoid this preventable hazard.”

In Pennsylvania, it is against the law to operate a vehicle with anything hanging from the rear-view mirror. Moreover, in a typical city, a motorist encounters as many as 200 different situations per mile. The eyes provide nearly all of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signals, and signs.

Obstructing this field of vision, even partially, can cause you to miss things that should be seen, such as signs, pedestrians, wildlife, motorcycles, bikes, or other vehicles.


