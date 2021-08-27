Biden’s COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium Blocked by Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (EYT) – On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium, allowing property owners to begin the process of evicting millions of Americans.

In a split decision, with three of the court’s liberal justices dissenting, the court ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not have authority to impose the moratorium.

“It would be one thing if Congress had specifically authorized the action that the CDC has taken. But that has not happened,” the court’s unsigned opinion states.

“Instead, the CDC has imposed a nationwide moratorium on evictions in reliance on a decades-old statute that authorizes it to implement measures like fumigation and pest extermination. It strains credulity to believe that this statute grants the CDC the sweeping authority that it asserts.”

While the focus has been on questions regarding the CDC’s authority to impose the moratorium, real estate groups in Georgia and Alabama also told the high court that the freeze caused them significant financial hardship by requiring landlords to continue paying expenses despite not receiving income from renters.

The court also addressed these concerns in their opinion.

“The moratorium has put the applicants, along with millions of landlords across the country, at risk of irreparable harm by depriving them of rent payments with no guarantee of eventual recovery.

“Despite the CDC’s determination that landlords should bear a significant financial cost of the pandemic, many landlords have modest means. And preventing them from evicting tenants who breach their leases intrudes on one of the most fundamental elements of property ownership — the right to exclude,” the opinion states.

Although the Supreme Court’s ruling deals only with whether the moratorium can continue on a temporary basis while lower courts consider the underlying challenge, it is still an important landmark in the ongoing legal battle.

The opinion itself notes that “the applicants not only have a substantial likelihood of success on the merits – it is difficult to imagine them losing.”

Eviction can be a lengthy process, so the ruling isn’t going to result in any immediate removal of renters. However, it will allow landlords to start eviction proceedings in cases where they couldn’t before.

The initial eviction moratorium was approved by Congress at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. It was first set to expire in July 2020, but then President Donald Trump ordered the CDC to impose a freeze, which went into effect in September. President Biden extended that freeze order through June, which in turn set off the legal battle over its impact.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.