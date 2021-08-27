Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Turkey Focaccia Club

Your family will think of this sandwich as pure heaven!

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce



2 tablespoons chopped pecans, toasted2 tablespoons Dijon mustard1 tablespoon honey1 loaf (8 ounces) focaccia bread3 lettuce leaves1/2 pound thinly sliced cooked turkey1/4 pound sliced Gouda cheese8 slices tomato6 bacon strips, cooked

Directions

-In a small bowl, mix the first five ingredients until blended.

-Using a long serrated knife, cut focaccia horizontally in half. Spread cut sides with mayonnaise mixture. Layer bottom half with lettuce, turkey, cheese, tomato and bacon; replace bread top.

-Cut into wedges.

-Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.