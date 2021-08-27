 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Turkey Focaccia Club

Friday, August 27, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Your family will think of this sandwich as pure heaven!

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons chopped pecans, toasted
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
1 loaf (8 ounces) focaccia bread
3 lettuce leaves
1/2 pound thinly sliced cooked turkey
1/4 pound sliced Gouda cheese
8 slices tomato
6 bacon strips, cooked

Directions

-In a small bowl, mix the first five ingredients until blended.

-Using a long serrated knife, cut focaccia horizontally in half. Spread cut sides with mayonnaise mixture. Layer bottom half with lettuce, turkey, cheese, tomato and bacon; replace bread top.

-Cut into wedges.

-Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


