Clarion Volleyball Predicted to Finish Second in PSAC West in 2021

CLARION, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced the results of its volleyball preseason coaches poll on Thursday.

Clarion was predicted to finish second in the PSAC West division, behind only Gannon. The Golden Eagles received one first-place vote in the poll.

Clarion was one of a handful of conference teams to play a shortened schedule in the spring, compiling a 9-7 record through March and April. The team used multiple lineup combinations over the course of the spring, allowing a host of Golden Eagles to contribute. Newcomer Julia Piccolino paced team with a 3.96 kills per set average while hitting .252 in the span of 15 matches, and also ranked third on the team with a 3.20 digs per set average. Abigail Selfridge led the team in digs during the spring, averaging 3.56 digs per set. Alexa Cundy and London Fuller split the setting duties, with the former averaging 9.33 assists and 2.79 digs per set, and Lauren Aichinger led the way at the net with an average of 1.08 blocks per set. In their last full season of action, Clarion went 19-12 with an 11-7 record in conference play.

Head coach Jennifer Herron enters her 15th season at the helm of the Golden Eagles, making her the longest-tenured active head coach at Clarion. She already holds the program’s record for coaching victories with 315, and will look to return the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018 season.

The 2021 season will kick off a week from today at the Tony Banner Memorial Invitational, hosted at Tippin Gymnasium. The Golden Eagles will in face play their first eight matches of the season in the friendly confines of their home gym, before heading south to the Atlantic Region Crossover hosted by Wheeling and West Liberty. PSAC action starts on Sept. 24 at Cal U, and the first home conference clash comes on Sept. 28 against Edinboro.

EAST

1. Shepherd (4)

2. Millersville (2)

3. Shippensburg (2)

4. East Stroudsburg

5. West Chester

6. Bloomsburg

7. Kutztown

8. Lock Haven

WEST

1. Gannon (8)

2. Clarion (1)

3. Seton Hill

4. Mercyhurst

5. IUP

6. Edinboro

7. Cal U

8. Slippery Rock

9. Pitt-Johnstown

