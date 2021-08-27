

Dolores J. Frantz, age 81, of Oil City, went home to her Lord and Savior, after a short battle with brain cancer, on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Born on July 4, 1940, in Oil City, she was one of ten children of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller.

Dolores loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren.

She loved flowers; her favorite flower being the red rose.

Bird watching was another passion of Dolores, and she had many pet cockatiel birds of her own.

Surviving are three children, a son, Keith Miller and significant other Julie Breck of Oil City, and Tammy Frantz of Meadville and Cathy Frantz of Oil City; three grandchildren, Robert Miller, Jacob Miller, and Madison Miller; and three great grandchildren, Cayde Miller, Croix Miller, Lane Miller.

Also surviving are siblings, Raymond Miller, Jr. and wife Carol of Franklin, James Miller and wife Sandra of York, Donald Miller of Seneca, Gordon Miller and wife Brenda of KY, John Miller and wife Ronda of Cooperstown, Linda Hall and husband Tim of Franklin, Fay Sharpe and husband Raymond of Seneca, and Gay Swartz and husband Jim of Franklin.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dolores is preceded in death by her sister, Janice Warring.

In keeping with Dolores’ wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amber and Brittney of AseraCare Hospice. Memorial contributions be made in Dolores’ name to AseraCare Hospice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.