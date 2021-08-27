 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Dolores J. Frantz

Friday, August 27, 2021 @ 06:08 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta


Dolores J. Frantz, age 81, of Oil City, went home to her Lord and Savior, after a short battle with brain cancer, on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Born on July 4, 1940, in Oil City, she was one of ten children of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller.

Dolores loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren.

She loved flowers; her favorite flower being the red rose.

Bird watching was another passion of Dolores, and she had many pet cockatiel birds of her own.

Surviving are three children, a son, Keith Miller and significant other Julie Breck of Oil City, and Tammy Frantz of Meadville and Cathy Frantz of Oil City; three grandchildren, Robert Miller, Jacob Miller, and Madison Miller; and three great grandchildren, Cayde Miller, Croix Miller, Lane Miller.

Also surviving are siblings, Raymond Miller, Jr. and wife Carol of Franklin, James Miller and wife Sandra of York, Donald Miller of Seneca, Gordon Miller and wife Brenda of KY, John Miller and wife Ronda of Cooperstown, Linda Hall and husband Tim of Franklin, Fay Sharpe and husband Raymond of Seneca, and Gay Swartz and husband Jim of Franklin.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dolores is preceded in death by her sister, Janice Warring.

In keeping with Dolores’ wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amber and Brittney of AseraCare Hospice. Memorial contributions be made in Dolores’ name to AseraCare Hospice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.