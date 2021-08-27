 

Friends of Cook Forest Series: Mohawk Loop Ramble Set for Saturday

Friday, August 27, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Trail Cook ForestCOOKSBURG, Pa. – Join the Friends of Cook Forest on Saturday, August 28, for a 2.8 mile loop within the ancient woods of the Seneca Forest Special Management Area.

Participants will meet at the Park Office, located at 100 PA-36, Cooksburg, at 10:00 a.m.

The hike starts with a 420-foot vertical climb out of the Clarion River Valley and past some of the largest and oldest hemlocks in the park.

Once on top, participants will pass ancient oaks in the 300 year age class, then work their way back down the Hemlock Trail through the 2017 Blowdown where some of the tallest hemlocks in the park are still located.

The last jaunt will be along the picturesque Tom’s Run Valley at the base of the Forest Cathedral with 160-foot tall white pine, then across the Swinging Bridge.

The hike is expected to take approximately three hours.


