

George W. Snyder, Jr., age 90, of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home.

Born on February 1, 1931, in Franklin, he was a son of the late George Walter Snyder Sr. and Bessie Marie Davis Snyder.

Mr. Snyder was a US Navy Veteran; he was also proud to be part of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he manned lighthouses.

George is a member of The Church of God in Franklin as well as a member of the Tice United Methodist Church in Fort Myers, FL.

George worked several jobs; he worked at Cooper Tire, Whirlpool, and Continental Air.

He then attended Findlay College in Ohio where he studied to be an educator.

George worked at many different school districts over the years including Oil City, Pennsylvania, Clyde Ohio, and Polk and Lee Counties in Florida.

He was Oil City High School’s yearbook advisor, ski club advisor, as well as treasurer of Oil City’s Teacher Association.

Mr. Snyder also taught adult business education classes in Oil City and Florida.

Along with his passion for education, George enjoyed being outdoors at his home in Oleopolis.

He loved water skiing on the Allegheny River and taught many people how to water ski. On more than one occasion, he waterskied on the Allegheny during late winter.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, off-roading in Jeeps, alligator hunting, and camping. George was also a Boy Scout Troop leader.

George loved his home at Oleopolis and spent a lot of time working on on-going projects. Later in life he enjoyed sitting in his favorite chair overlooking the Allegheny River.

On November 24, 1978, George married the former Jill Ann Horner, who survives. They celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary this past November.

In addition to his wife, Jill, Mr. Snyder is survived by two children; a son, Joshua George Snyder and his wife Vanessa, and a daughter Brenda Rae Horner both of Fort Myers, Florida; and three grandchildren, Holly Horner, Benson Snyder, and Tobias Snyder.

Also surviving are brothers, Robert Snyder of Franklin and John Snyder and his wife, Virginia of Farmdale, Ohio.

Preceding George in death are siblings Doris Lehman and her husband, Paul Lehman; Norine Pritts and her husband Clair Pritts; William Snyder; Helen Fitzgerald and her husband Jim Fitzgerald; and George’s sister-in-law, Anne Snyder.

A visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday, September 2 from 10 am to noon. A funeral service will immediately follow at noon.

Interment will be in Shaw Farm Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the VNA of Venango County.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the VNA of Venango County.

