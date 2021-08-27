Grant Money Only Hurdle Before Grand Avenue Reconstruction Begins

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Work for the Grand Avenue reconstruction project might begin in earnest as soon as spring of next year, pending approval of grant money.

“We want to make all the roads conducive to truck traffic,” said Clarion County Planning Department Director Kristi Amato, “keeping in mind houses and students. They need to have a path to get to campus.”

To do this, Amato said the project, which would run the length of Grand Avenue from Veteran’s Drive to Heidrick Street, involves new crosswalks, curb ramps, sidewalks, a bus shelter, bike lanes, lighting, and storm water drainage upgrades.

Amato said the project is being funded through Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

According to the DCED, MTF grants are used to develop transportation infrastructure for a variety of uses, not limited to just industry.

“A multimodal grant seemed really appropriate,” said Amato, citing the mixed-use nature of Grand Avenue.

The county originally applied for $1,093,447.00 in grant money in 2019, though only $700,000.00 was received.

This year, the county again applied for $1,562,786.00 from the DCED and is waiting on a response to their request.

“With the way everything is, it’ll probably be a little bit,” said Amato about when they expect to hear back.

Amato explained they are hoping they receive the full amount they applied for to only do one bid for the project during spring of 2022.

“Awarding one contract would be ideal,” she said.

When it begins, the construction phase of the project is expected to last six to nine months. Amato said design work is ongoing, as well as other background and surveying work.

The presence of Pennsylvania-American Water Company pipes under the construction site has prompted the water company to ready the site for the upcoming construction, a process currently underway.

The Grand Avenue reconstruction is part of a general movement by public and private actors to revitalize business in that area of Clarion Borough. Along with the Miles Brothers-owned Glassworks Business Park, the Grand Avenue project shares an integrated vision for business activity in Clarion.

“The project is to improve (Grand Avenue) because of the Glassworks Business Park and truck traffic,” said Amato.

RELATED:

Conway, McConnell Take Helm at American Precast Industries

American Precast Manufacturing Coming to Clarion Glassworks

New Jobs Coming to Glassworks as Miles Bros. Welcome First Tenant

Oberlander Announces $700,000 State Grant for Clarion Glassworks Project

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.