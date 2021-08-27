

James S. Wice, Jr., 68, of Rockland, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born in Oil City on July 16, 1953 to the late James S. Wice, Sr. and Ada (Bell) Wice.

He was a 1972 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He was a member of the Brothers of the Third Wheel Trikers.

Jim enjoyed riding his trike bike and spending time with his kids and grandchildren.

Mr. Wice was employed for many years as a truck driver.

He was married in Calvary Baptist Church in Franklin on August 3, 1994 to Becky Lynn (Sloss), and she survives.

Also surviving are four children: James Wice and his wife Lauren, Amy Wice, David Wice and his wife Tami, and Travis Wice, all of Franklin; and three step-children: Bridget Shawley and her husband Todd of Oil City, Lori Pedley of Oil City, and Melanie Irwin and her husband Todd of Franklin; fifteen grandchildren, including Cody, Austin, and Dylon, with whom Jim was very close. He loved all of his grandchildren and was very proud of them.

He is also survived by two brothers, Kevin Wice of State College and Craig Wice of Franklin; a sister, Diane Redfield of Cranberry; numerous nieces and nephews; and his step-mother, Carol Wice of Oil City.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held Sunday (Aug. 29th) from 1 – 2 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Sunday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Randy Kightlinger, V.N.A. Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

