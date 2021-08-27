

Kathryn Ann Glenn, 81, of Clarion, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following a period of declining health.

She was born on March 4, 1940 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Kenneth B. and Maude Margaret (Stevens) Hosey.

Mrs. Glenn was a 1958 graduate of Union Joint High School in Rimersburg and attended IBM Business School in Columbus, Ohio.

She worked for the former Owens-Brockway Glass Plant in Clarion.

Ann also served on the election board as Judge of Elections for Toby Township for several years.

She was married on September 10, 1960 to William J. Glenn, who preceded her in death.

Ann was a member of the Rimersburg United Methodist Church and a past member of the Ruby Red Chapter of the Red Hat Society.

She was also a member of the Great Lakes Chapter of the American Rhodadenciron Society.

Ann loved spending time with her friends and family.

Ann was an early riser and loved digging in the dirt and gardening.

Not only was she and avid reader, but she also enjoyed watching her favorite UCONN Women’s Basketball team.

She is survived by a daughter; Stacy Haver and her husband Jim of Golden, CO., a son; Garret Glenn and his wife Melissa of Clarion, her grandchildren; Jimmy and Jasmine Haver and Nicki and Natalie Glenn, two sistes-in-law; Salley Hosey of Greenville, PA and Katie McCanna of Plover, WI and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters; Betty Lerchen, Lois Crick, Thelma Bray, Peggy Lou Warner, Marma Jean “Toni” Joseph, and Clarissa Sue Myers; and three brothers; John, Billey, and Cecil Hosey.

In accordance with Ann’s wishes, there will be no visitation and services will be private.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Rimersburg United Methodist Church or the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, both Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

