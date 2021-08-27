Kerle Tire Game of the Week Returns With Friday Night Doubleheader

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week kicks off tonight with a Friday night doubleheader and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action from both the Redbank Valley at Keystone and Central Clarion at Slippery Rock games.

(Photo – left courtesy Shelly Atzeni / Photo – right courtesy Dave Cyphert)

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from both venues will start at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call of the Redbank Valley at Keystone game and Dave Katis on the call of the Central Clarion at Slippery Rock game. Both games will kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

CENTRAL CLARION VS. SLIPPERY ROCK

Central Clarion head coach Dave Eggleton expects his team to pick up right where they left off last year, a high-powered machine that scores points.

Where does the success begin?

The Central Clarion staff is going to lean on their interior line to power the offense. Eggleton wants to establish the run and use that success to open up the passing game.

Central Clarion enters the season having graduated Calvin German and Ethan Burford — a duo that rewrote the record books at Clarion over the course of their careers.

The Wildcats return starting running back Breckin Rex and receiver Christian Simko from a unit that averaged 33.4 points a season ago. Rex rushed 57 times for 376 yards in 2020 and two rushing touchdowns, while Simko hauled in 12 receptions for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Wildcats were originally scheduled to host Punxsutawney, but the Chucks canceled on Friday morning due to COVID-19 concerns.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

Both the video feed and the audio feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, and D9Sports.com.

REDBANK VALLEY VS. KEYSTONE

Blane Gold subscribes to the notion that if you have two quarterbacks, you really don’t have one.

But, what about three?

The Redbank Valley football coach was blessed this camp with a three-headed quarterback battle between incumbent Gunner Mangiantini, last year’s backup Cam Wagner — who filled in for an injured Mangiantini and won a state playoff game — and newcomer, Senior Bryson Bain.

The decision on a starter was an incredibly difficult one for Gold — and one he hasn’t made yet going into the season-opener on the road against Keystone at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night.

Read more about the game here.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

Video production is being provided by SFBN.

