Man Accused of Sexual Assault of Juvenile in Clarion Borough Headed to Trial

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Warren County man accused of sexual assault of a juvenile in Clarion Borough declined to enter a plea during a hearing in Clarion on Wednesday.

Troy Anthony Dew, 42, of Pittsfield, Pa., declined to enter a plea during a special plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on August 25.

Dew faces the following charges:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1



– Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1– Sexual Assault, Felony 2– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for November 12 at 9:00 a.m.

Dew is currently free on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police were contacted by a representative of Children and Youth Services (CYS) regarding a report of sexual/physical abuse of two known juveniles.

According to the complaint, the first juvenile victim had reported that she and a second victim were abused by Troy Dew approximately seven to eight years ago but did not disclose details of the abuse.

A forensic interview and a second follow-up interview were then conducted with the victim.

During the interviews, the first victim stated she was sexually assaulted by Dew multiple times over a period of several months seven to eight years earlier when she was approximately seven to eight years old, the complaint states.

The victim stated that Dew touched her genitals and forced her to perform oral sex on him and touch his genitals. The victim said she told Dew to stop “all the time,” but said that it didn’t help. She said that Dew bribed her with things like candy and video games, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the victim indicated that Dew did the same thing to a second victim, the complaint indicates.

She also stated that she never told anyone else about the assaults.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on March 10.

Dew was arraigned in front of Judge Quinn at 11:00 a.m. on March 11.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

