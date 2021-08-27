 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Central Clarion Game vs. Punxsutawney Canceled, Wildcats Will Now Play at Slippery Rock

Friday, August 27, 2021 @ 09:08 AM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

1D4A4231-copyCLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Central Clarion football team has a new opponent less than 12 hours before the season-opener.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

After Punxsutawney canceled early Friday morning “due to COVID concerns,” Central Clarion will now play at Slippery Rock at 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on www.exploreClarion.com and www.D9Sports.com.

Slippery Rock’s regularly scheduled game against Fort LeBoeuf was canceled Thursday afternoon because of COVID-19 issues at Fort LeBoeuf.

“They just had some issues, and they thought the best thing for both teams was that they should cancel,” said Clarion athletic director Nancy Mills about Punxsutawney’s cancellation. “We were very fortunate to pick up Slippery Rock because we want our athletes, and our band to be able to play and perform. They work very hard.”

It was a stressful Thursday for Slippery Rock athletic director Dan Follett.

The Rockets had their annual Meet the Team and Light Up Night at the high school stadium, not knowing if they would play a game there the next day.

Follett couldn’t find an opponent on Thursday, but 10 minutes into his day on Friday, Mills gave him a call.

“She said, ‘Hey, I hear you’re looking for a game,’” Follett said, chuckling. “So, Clarion is coming down here, and we’re going to play a football game tonight. It’s going to be our Veterans’ Night and it should be a full crowd, so we’re looking forward to it. It has been a little whirlwind the last 24 hours.”

Slippery Rock is a Class 3A school in District 10. The Rockets are coming off a 2-6 season in 2020, but have a talented junior quarterback in William “Zip” Mokel, who threw for more than 1,000 yards last season. He also has a core of talented receivers, led by junior John Sabo.

The Rockets play on a turf field at their high school stadium.

Ten schools from across the state have already canceled football games because of COVID-19 concerns.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.