Rimersburg Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Cherry Run Road on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:53 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, on Cherry Run Road, just north of Carr Street, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 37-year-old Christopher P. Fox, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2002 Suzuki Volusia motorcycle traveling north on Cherry Run Road when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway into a grassy area and came to a final rest.

Fox suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport.

He was not wearing a helmet.

He was cited for a license violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.