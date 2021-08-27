 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Rimersburg Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Friday, August 27, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Cherry Run Road on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:53 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, on Cherry Run Road, just north of Carr Street, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 37-year-old Christopher P. Fox, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2002 Suzuki Volusia motorcycle traveling north on Cherry Run Road when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway into a grassy area and came to a final rest.

Fox suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport.

He was not wearing a helmet.

He was cited for a license violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.