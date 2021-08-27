Police Investigating Theft from Garage in Knox Township

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a theft that occurred earlier this week in Knox Township.

On Monday, August 23, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a theft on Lawn Drive, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

The following items were reportedly stolen from a garage located at the above-described location:

– Music record valued at $2.00



– Small speaker valued at $50.00– Amp valued at $45.00– B Deck Black & Decker Drill valued at $25.00– Hand wrenches valued at $20.00– Camo crossbow valued at $100.00– Black crossbow valued at $100.00

The victim is a known 77-year-old Lucinda man.

Police say the investigation into the theft is ongoing.

