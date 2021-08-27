Police: Man Chokes Woman, Threatening to Kill Her During Domestic Dispute in Piney Township

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a man who allegedly held a woman down, choked her, and threatened to kill her during a domestic dispute at a residence in Piney Township earlier this month.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Glenn Alex Gauthier Jr., of Cecil, Pa., on August 15.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Huckleberry Ridge Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County, for a report of domestic violence.

According to the complaint, a known victim reported that Glenn Alex Gauthier Jr. began arguing with her over property inside the residence and then shoved her onto a couch and began choking her while wielding what she believed was a firearm.

The victim told police Gauthier stated he was going to kill her. She reported that she then kicked him while attempting to break free, and Gauthier ran out of the residence and tossed a black object into the woods before fleeing, the complaint states.

After speaking to the victim, police searched the wooded area surrounding the residence in an attempt to locate Gauthier and the gun. However, they were unable to locate either, according to the complaint.

At 7:15 p.m. on Monday, August 16, Gauthier was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $20,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on October 12 with Judge Miller presiding.

Court documents indicate Gauthier is also scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing at 8:45 a.m. on October 12 on drug possession charges related to an incident in Piney Township on August 17.

He is also scheduled for criminal conferences with District Attorney Drew Welsh on August 25 and October 6 related to prior incidents where he allegedly stole a car and attempted to escape police custody following an arrest related to a domestic incident.

RELATED:

Man Charged With Stealing Car in East Brady Held for Court

Man Charged With Attempting to Escape Police Custody Waives Hearing

Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Attempting to Escape Police Custody Following Arrest for Domestic Incident

State Police Calls: Simple Assault, Harassment

Man Behind Bars After Stealing Car in Clarion County

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.