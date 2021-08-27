 

Police Seeking Suspects Accused of Attempting to Pass Counterfeit Bill

Friday, August 27, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

cams_CAM-6_main_20210826101353_@1VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating two individuals who were allegedly involved in an attempt to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

According to police, around 10:41 a.m. on August 26, an unknown white female (pictured above) attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill (pictured below) at an area business.

Police say the woman attempted to purchase $84.00 of clothing with the bill, which she reportedly said she found laying on the ground in Oil City.

The woman is described as in her mid-40s, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build and long brown or black hair wearing a black shirt with a grey shawl.

She was accompanied by a white male in his early to mid-20s wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.


