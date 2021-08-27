Michael Patton Advising: Company Stock and Your Retirement Strategy
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Company Stock and Your Retirement Strategy.
The opportunity to acquire company stock — inside or outside a workplace retirement plan — can be a lucrative employee benefit. Your compensation may include stock options or bonuses paid in company stock. Shares may be offered at a discount through an employee stock purchase plan and held in a taxable account, or company stock might be one of the investment options in your tax-deferred 401(k) plan.
Either way, having too much of your retirement savings or net worth invested in your employer’s stock could become a problem if the company or sector hits hard times. There are also some tax implications to consider.
Read the full article here: http://www.pattonadvising.com/Company-Stock-and-Your-Retirement-Strategy.c9756.htm
